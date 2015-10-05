Carrick: Manchester United will come back stronger

Michael Carrick is confident Manchester United will come back stronger after their 3-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez scored twice and Mesut Ozil also netted as United were blown away in the opening 20 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

"We are bitterly disappointed and will probably beat ourselves up about it over the next few weeks, but we'll come back looking at the bigger picture," Carrick told MUTV.

"It's a setback, but we're still up there and just need to take this one on the chin, take whatever criticism comes our way and come back stronger.

"It was certainly a bad day, but as players and coaching staff we'll analyse it and come back better.

"I am hoping it's a one-off, as there’s been no sign of that recently. We've been pretty good consistently, which is why we're in the position in the table.

"We've had a decent start to the season. We have got plenty of time to put this right and there's still a long way to go."

Manchester United have dropped to third place in the table following this weekend's results, with rivals City leading the way.