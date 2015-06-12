Carroll to miss Romania clash with abdominal pain

Northern Ireland will be without first-choice goalkeeper Roy Carroll for their crunch Euro 2016 qualifier against Romania this weekend.

The 37-year-old has played all of their five Group F fixtures to date, conceding just four goals in the process, but will be absent for this encounter with an abdominal problem.

Northern Ireland go into Saturday's clash in Belfast in second, a point behind their visitors who are yet to suffer defeat in the campaign.

Carroll's starting spot will be taken by either Cheltenham Town's Trevor Carson or Michael McGovern of Hamilton Academicals.