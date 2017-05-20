Celta announce Berizzo exit amid reports of Sevilla move

Celta Vigo have announced that head coach Eduardo Berizzo will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old is to step down from his post, along with his main backroom staff, following their final LaLiga match of 2016-17 against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Berizzo has been heavily tipped to take over at Sevilla, with Jorge Sampaoli having confirmed this week that he would be keen to accept an offer to become the new head coach of Argentina.

"Eduardo Berizzo and his technical team will not continue at Celta next season," a Celta statement confirmed.

"It concludes a wonderful three-year period of continued growth in the sporting, social and institutional aspect and three seasons in which a dream has been pursued that not only fuelled excitement and hope but was rooted in the soul of 'celtismo'.

Berizzo no seguirá en el RC Celta. Eterna gratitud por su entrega, implicación y pasión. ¡Gracias! May 20, 2017

"Eduardo Berizzo left a notable footprint as a player now another, deeper one as a coach, one of the best, without doubt, in the history of Celta.

"The club can only show its gratitude for his commitment, his application and the passion he has put into his work during this period."

Berizzo, who spent four years with Celta as a player, took charge at Balaidos in 2014 after Luis Enrique left for Barcelona.

They finished eighth in his first season and sixth in 2015-16, thereby securing qualification for the Europa League.

Celta's league form has suffered this term due to their European commitments, with the Galicians sitting in 13th place with one game to go, but they did reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they narrowly lost to Manchester United.