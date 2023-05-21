Champions Manchester City set another goals record in win over Chelsea at Etihad
Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title in a party atmosphere at the Etihad by beating Chelsea on Sunday
Champions Manchester City have ended the season with 100 goals at home after their 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday.
City's fifth Premier League crown in six seasons was confirmed on Saturday as title rivals Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, so Pep Guardiola made changes for the game against the Blues.
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Ederson and Rodri all started on the bench for the treble-chasers amid a party atmosphere at the Etihad.
But the champions still won it thanks to a goal from Julian Alvarez after 12 minutes, with the Argentina forward also denied a second by VAR in the second half.
The Argentine's goal was City's 100th at home in all competitions this term, which is at least 34 more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues in 2022-23.
Bayern Munich are second in the list on 66 goals at home, with Manchester United third on 65.
Both of City's remaining Premier League fixtures are away from home – against Brighton and Brentford.
Guardiola's side then face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3rd and Inter in the Champions League final a week later as they look to claim a historic treble.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
