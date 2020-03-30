Chelsea and Everton among four clubs to have bids accepted for Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes

Even though football has temporarily ground to a halt, clubs can’t afford to be taking it easy as transfer discussions continue uninterrupted behind the scenes.

One player who has been in high demand this season is Gabriel Magalhaes, a towering defender who is good in the air and comfortable playing out from the back.

The Brazilian turned 22 in December and is yet to play for his country at senior level, although he has previously won three caps for the Under-20s.

Chelsea and Everton are among four clubs to have had bids accepted for Gabriel, according to the Express. The other two play in Serie A.

Manchester United and Manchester are also believed to have scouted the centre-back, but neither has made an offer so far.

Gabriel signed for Lille from Avai in January 2017, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb as he looked to adapt to European football.

He made his debut for Lille shortly after joining the club but only became a regular at the end of last season. He has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, and twice played against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Although Lille narrowly lost both games, Frank Lampard was clearly impressed with what he saw, encouraging the club to make a £30million offer for Gabriel.

He looks destined to move when the transfer window reopens, but Chelsea will have to convince the defender that his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to make Gabriel his first signing as Everton manager to complement his current options in central defence.

