Chelsea and Tottenham set for summer battle over €60m-rated Barcelona academy star: report

By Joe Mewis
published

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with a Spain international

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly gearing up for a summer transfer battle over Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 25-year-old RB Leipzig star caught the eye when he scored in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Germany this week and is believed to have a €60million release clause at the Bundesliga side.

