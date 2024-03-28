Chelsea and Tottenham set for summer battle over €60m-rated Barcelona academy star: report

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly gearing up for a summer transfer battle over Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 25-year-old RB Leipzig star caught the eye when he scored in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Germany this week and is believed to have a €60million release clause at the Bundesliga side.

German outlet Bild claim that he will be able to leave Leipzig this summer and that the release clause will make him a ‘bargain for top clubs’.

Dani Olmo in action for Spain (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Spurs are then mentioned as a suitor, while a separate report from Croatian outlet 24 Sata cites Chelsea’s interest, claiming that the Blues are ‘ready to activate’ his release clause this summer.

Olmo’s deal in Leipzig runs until 2027, with his former side Dinamo Zagreb set to benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause from any transfer as a part of the €29million deal they struck with the Bundesliga club back in 2020.

Olmo himself has previously spoken of his desire to return to Barcelona, where he came up through the club’s academy, while Manchester City have also been another club previously linked with him.

This could lead to a summer transfer chase for the 33-cap star, but Leipzig are yet to receive any offers for the player.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We are very happy with Dani and are happy when our players perform well in the national teams,” Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schröder told Bild.

“Dani feels very comfortable with us. He is one of our absolute difference players and has a long-term contract.”

More Chelsea stories

'Ask Chelsea': European forward addresses future after impressive international display

Chelsea target Premier League full-back – who has dropped clearest hint yet that a move is imminent: report

Tottenham report: Former Chelsea star set for transfer, with manager hinting at deal