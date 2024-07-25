Tottenham close to completing third summer signing: report

Despite missing out on a place in the top four last season, Tottenham’s first season under Ange Postecoglou showed plenty of promise.

Tottenham’s fifth-placed finish was a significant improvement on the previous campaign in which they missed out on the European spots altogether, ending up eighth in the table.

The Australian boss quickly developed a rapport with the fans and the club now look to be backing him ahead of his sophomore campaign, with another young talent set to sign.

Already this summer Spurs have spent £35m to bring in 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United, while another teenager in Lucas Bergvall has also been signed from Swedish side Djurgarden for a fee of £8.5m. Now, according to the BBC, a third 18-year-old is set to arrive, as the club close in on the signing of winger Yang Min-hyuk.

The teenager is set to ‘imminently’ complete a move from South Korean side Gangwon, for whom he turned out 24 times for last season, scoring seven times and become the youngest K League goalscorer since 2013 in the process.

Yang has started every match for Gangwon so far this season and is in the Team K League squad who will face Spurs in Seoul next week as part of the Premier League’s pre-season tour. He is then set to link up with Tottenham in January, following the end of the K League season.

Yang Min-Hyuk rides a challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngster will then become the third South Korean player to join Spurs, following on from current captain Son Heung-min and Lee Young-pyo. With Son having just turned 32 this month, Spurs will be hoping that Yang can continue the Korean legend’s legacy.

Yang is valued at just €1.2m by Transfermarkt, but in FourFourTwo’s opinion, his promising performances in the K League are clearly enough to convince Spurs of his potential, as the club look to continue to direct their efforts in the transfer market to the future.

Yang is set to join his compatriot Son Heung-min at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

