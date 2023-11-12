Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says sorry to referee and Pep Guardiola for 'WTF' rant

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to referee Anthony Taylor and to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for an angry rant featuring some colourful language following the teams' epic 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues levelled late an entertaining encounter thanks to a penalty from former City winger Cole Palmer, but Pochettino was furious as the final whistle sounded, believing his side were being denied one last attacking opportunity.

Pochettino raged at Taylor in a rant which was picked up by the Sky television cameras, with the Argentine clearly heard shouting "what the f**k?" at the match official.

He had to be restrained by two of his assistants and was booked by Taylor for his protests. And after the game, once he had calmed down, he said sorry for his actions.

"I need to apologise to Anthony and the officials," he said. "Because in this moment I feel Raheem [Sterling] can go through and in this moment I say 'What the...?'

"I deserve to be booked, I apologise but this type of behaviour is no good. I want to apologise to him also [Pep], I was focused on the action."

Pochettino and Guardiola did not shake hands after the game and in his post-match press conference, the City manager was also asked about the incident.

"It's not a problem," he said. "It's fine. The emotions happen to me sometimes. Completely fine."

The draw sees City return to the top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Arsenal in second.

Chelsea are 12 points back in 10th, but can take heart from another impressive performance after last Monday's 4-1 win at Tottenham.

The Blues are away to Newcastle when top-flight club football returns in a couple of weeks, with City at home to Liverpool following the international break.

