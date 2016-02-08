Chelsea defender Zouma out for the season

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right anterior cruciate knee ligament during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The France international centre-back landed awkwardly in the second half of the clash at Stamford Bridge and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Zouma confirmed via Twitter that he had suffered ligament damage and Chelsea have since revealed he faces six months once surgery has been completed in the coming days.

"Chelsea Football Club's medical team have diagnosed that Kurt Zouma sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament during yesterday's [Sunday's] Premier League game against Manchester United," a statement on Monday confirmed.

"Kurt will undergo surgery in the next 48 hours and is expected to be out for approximately six months."

The 21-year-old is also set to miss the Euro 2016 finals in France, which begin on June 10.