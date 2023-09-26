Chelsea have chance to re-sign former star - on one condition: report

Chelsea could be offered the chance to re-sign their academy product Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

Abraham scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the Blues, before joining Roma in a deal worth £34m in 2021.

The England international notched 27 goals in an excellent first season at the Stadio Olimpico as Jose Mourinho's men won the Europa Conference League.

Romelu Lukaku joined Roma from Chelsea on loan over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abraham was not quite as prolific last term and the striker is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury he suffered in June.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Abraham could be on his way back to Chelsea - on one condition.

The report states that Roma are considering signing loanee Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal, and to make that move happen they could offer Abraham back to Chelsea.

Roma striker Tammy Abraham could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lukaku has made a fine start to life in the Italian capital with three goals in his first four outings.

The Belgium international, who is valued at £34.7m by Transfermarkt, has a £37m release clause in his Chelsea contract.

Meanwhile the Blues have a buy-back clause for Abraham worth around £69.4m.

The exact terms Roma are planning to offer are unclear, but Chelsea could soon have a decision to make.

