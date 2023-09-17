Chelsea make second worst start EVER to Premier League season despite £1b spend

Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday means the Blues have now made their second worst start to a Premier League season ever.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been struggling for goals this term, despite an enormous £1 billion outlay on players over the past year, and the west Londoners were unable to find a way past the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

The draw leaves Chelsea down in 14th place, with five points from their five fixtures, five goals scored and five conceded so far in 2023/24.

It is the club's worst start to a Premier League season since 2015/16, when the Blues picked up just three points from their opening five matches in the competition.

Chelsea had started that season as defending champions, but endured a terrible run of results up until Christmas, which saw Jose Mourinho sacked in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues ultimately finished 10th in 2015/16, but such an outcome would not be considered acceptable this time around and pressure is already growing on Pochettino.

Despite their huge spending, Chelsea have missed a number of key players through injury so far this season, with Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Malang Sarr among 11 unavailable for Sunday's game.

However, with only five goals scored so far in the Premier League, the stats make for sorry reading for the Blues.

Only Luton, Burnley, Everton and Bournemouth have netted fewer than Chelsea in the competition in 2023/24, while three of the Blues' five goals came against the Hatters – rooted to the bottom with four defeats and 10 conceded so far this season.

