Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez drops shock EXIT bomb on Blues – after just seven months: report

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez in January of this year: but the Argentine schemer is already thinking about moving on.

That's according to one report which states that Fernandez is unhappy with life at Stamford Bridge, having signed for a club in flux for over £100 million from Benfica. The World Cup winner became the Premier League's most expensive-ever player when he joined the Blues on Deadline Day, leaving the Eagles after mere months in Portugal.

But despite around £1bn being spent by Chelsea since Clearlake Capital's takeover last year, the club are still struggling – and have won just four league games in almost eight months since Fernandez signed.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has presided over a tough period in west London (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Fichajes reports that "partly due to a football level below expectations", the midfielder is "seriously considering his departure from the London club if his situation in the team does not improve under the direction of" manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The story adds that Fernandez has dropped a "bomb" on his employers and that he feels he is "not having the prominence he expected".

Despite Chelsea limping to 12th in the table last season and losing two of their opening four fixtures this term, Fernandez has had rave reviews in certain parts, particularly for his performance against Liverpool on the opening day of this season.

Boehly has since spent more than £150m on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia from Brighton and Southampton respectively, in a bid to build a midfield around the Argentine.

Chelsea have signed Moises Caicedo to complement Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the rumours linking the 22-year-old with an exit, however, his contract expires in 2031.

Fernandez is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt.

