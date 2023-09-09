John Terry: 'Untold side' to Mason Mount move from Chelsea to Manchester United

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed there is an 'untold side' to Mason Mount's move to Manchester United and has urged the Blues fans 'not to be too harsh on him' when he returns to Stamford Bridge with his new club.

Mount left Chelsea for United in a surprise £55 million deal in July, which could rise to £60m with add-ons, and has been given a hard time by many Blues fans ever since then.

But speaking to Knockout Events on Friday, Terry said: "Mase is proper Chels through and through. There's always two sides to a story and I know the other side to it.

"I'm not going to air that tonight but there's another side to the story. Let's not be too harsh on him when he comes back."

Chelsea are due to meet Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on December 6th, with the return fixture at Stamford Bridge scheduled for April 3rd.

Just days after leaving Chelsea, Mount upset the Blues fans as he and his father were filmed describing Manchester United's dressing room as 'home' and 'special'.

The England midfielder, who helped the London club win the Champions League in 2021, said after the win over Manchester City in Porto: "Chelsea is my blood. I love this club, I love these fans."

