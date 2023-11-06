Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino makes SHOCK revelation over his future

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has made a shock revelation about his future with the Blues.

Having only joined Chelsea in the summer, Pochettino looked to buy into a project at Stamford Bridge that is targeting long-term success through the signing of young, promising players. That could be set to change, however.

Ahead of returning to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, Pochettino highlighted that while he hopes to stay at Chelsea for the rest of his career, he isn't ruling out a return to Spurs.

“Hopefully I can stay here until I die," Pochettino said. “It’s like life, you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. We need to enjoy today and not look too much in the future. But, for sure, if I’m not working, [and] maybe if they want me one day, why not?

“We cannot underestimate the Chelsea and Tottenham fans,” he said. “The Chelsea fans know we were at Tottenham, and the situation in the Champions League and the Battle of the Bridge - are we going to hide this emotion? No, it’s impossible. And I cannot say I forget all the things [at Tottenham], that would be stupid.

"I’m going to be natural and show every game that I want to win. And at the same time I want to enjoy being at a place I was part of the process of creating something special there. I am really calm and I want to enjoy and hope for a good night for us.”

Perhaps more surprisingly, though, is the Argentine's comments on his connection with Chelsea fans.

“After four months? I cannot lie - I hope we can arrive on the same level that I had at Tottenham, because then it would mean we are doing really well here.

"Of course, I expect one day to be on the same level but I cannot lie, at the moment, no. It is a tough situation.”

