Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino responds after fans call for Jose Mourinho

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit back after fans chanted the name of former boss Jose Mourinho in the Blues' 2-2 draw at Brentford on Saturday.

With Chelsea 2-1 behind in Saturday's Premier League clash in west London, a section of the travelling support chanted the name of the Portuguese, who led the club to three Premier League titles across two spells in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"I’ve been told [about the chants], I didn't hear to be honest, it's difficult for me to understand," Pochettino said after the match.

"But it's normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. I am one of the ones responsible, I'm the coach."

The Argentine has endured a difficult tenure so far, with Chelsea in 11th place and having lost the Carabao Cup final to an experienced Liverpool side last weekend.

"I was asked before if I feel the love from the fans," Pochettino said. "No. I'm not worried – we need to accept this relationship. You win your relationship through winning games.

"I will continue to work and try to change this perception. We need to manage some reality. We are working really hard to try to win games, the team is fighting.

“If it doesn't work and the fans are disappointed I need to respect their opinion. I think the relationship is good. If they did what they did, fans are emotional."

Pochettino, who was celebrating his birthday on Saturday, insists he is up for the fight.

"I am fighting with all my sense to try to provide a team to play in the best way to score goals and win games," he said. "Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business, but I'm going to fight."

Mourinho, meanwhile, is currently out of work after he was sacked by Roma in January.

