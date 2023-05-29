Chelsea officially announce Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

Mauricio Pochettino has been formally announced as the new Chelsea manager by the Premier League club after weeks of speculation.

The Argentine emerged as the frontrunner in the race to take over at Stamford Bridge after Julian Naglesmann withdrew from contention, the club's hierarchy preferring Pochettino over other linked names such as Ange Postecoglou and Vincent Kompany.

Chelsea finally confirmed the news on Monday, revealing that Pochettino has signed a two-year contract, running until 2025, with the option of a year extension. He will officially start the role on July 1.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach!May 29, 2023 See more

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter in early April, initially appointing former Brighton full-back Bruno Saltor on a temporary basis. In his one game in charge, Chelsea drew 0-0 at home with Liverpool.

Frank Lampard was then appointed as the interim manager, returning to the side he managed for two-and-a-half years between 2019 and 2021. The beginning of his tenure started poorly, though, Lampard losing all five of his first five games in charge, scoring just one goal – and a deflected one at that.

Pochettino hasn't managed since PSG sacked him at the end of the 2021/22 season, despite having won the Ligue 1 title. Prior to that, the 51-year-old led Tottenham Hotspur for six seasons, developing the club into a side which regularly challenged for Champions League positions, and even reached the European final in 2019.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said: "Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

"He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."