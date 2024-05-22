Chelsea players react to Pochettino leaving - and they’re not happy

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Chelsea are looking for a new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the Stamford Bridge dugout came to an end on Tuesday evening when the club confirmed a mutual parting of ways with the Argentine.

Pochettino’s season in charge of the Blues saw them finish sixth in the Premier League, up six places from last year’s 12th-placed finish, with the team also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup and final of the League Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino is gone after less than a year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea will now begin the search for a fourth permanent manager of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake era, but it would appear that several members of the Blues squad are not too happy to see Pochettino go.

A number of players quickly turned to social media to post messages of thanks to the departed 52-year-old, with several hints that they were not happy to see him go.

You get the impression Chelsea’s players aren’t particularly pleased about Mauricio Pochettino leaving. pic.twitter.com/A8ZGYIBo4vMay 22, 2024

Forward Nicolas Jackson posted a picture of himself alongside Pochettino, with the facepalm emoji, while Marc Cucurella’s post featured the message: ‘Thanks for everything Mister. Good luck in the future,’ with a wide-eyed surprise emoji.

Cole Palmer thanked the former Spurs boss for ‘making my dreams come true’ following his breakout campaign, while Malo Gusto posted ‘Thank you Boss!’.

Plenty of names have been linked with the post since Pochettino’s departure was confirmed, with the likes of Kieran McKenna, Michel, Enzo Maresca, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi all mentioned.

It is clear, however, that Pochettino had not lost the dressing room and whoever replaces him will face an uphill task to win the hearts and minds of the Blues squad.

