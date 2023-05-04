'We're going to figure it out': Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly makes promise to fans after 'humbling' season

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has pledged his long-term commitment to the club, claiming he is confident he will "figure out" how to make the Premier League side successful once again.

Currently 12th in the table and without a trophy to play for, Chelsea are in serious danger of recording their worst-ever Premier League finish this campaign - the first full season under Boehly's co-ownership.

Reflecting on his first 12 months at Chelsea while speaking to the Milken Institute chairman, Michael Milken, in the United States on Wednesday, Boehly is undeterred with the task at hand, though, despite spending over £600 million on new signings over the last two transfer windows.

Clearly he recognises there are improvements to be made, but the American is confident things will swiftly turn around.

"The fans are demanding," Boehly said. "You know they want to win and we get that - we want to win. I think our view though was that this is a long-term project and you know we're committed to the long-term.

"We very much believe that we're going to figure it out. We've got the best league in the world, we've got what I think is the top city in the world and we've got an unbelievable location in the top city in the world."

Boehly, who also owns the baseball team LA Dodgers, pointed to the success he has had in American sport and how he hopes that will eventually be reflected in England with Chelsea.

"Winning is just the best feeling there is,' Boehly added. "You have to build a team and obviously the coach is the conductor of the team. So I think there is a lot we have learned.

"It's also very humbling when you do everything right and you still don't win. It's a component of it that makes me continue to strive to do the best that I can do every day.

"Ultimately you start, you figure it out, you put the best people in place, you build the right foundations and then you let it run."

Winless in seven Premier League games, Chelsea still haven't reached 40 points in the league this season. Mauricio Pochettino is heavily linked with the vacant managerial position, after a season of upheaval saw Thomas Tuchel sacked, Graham Potter come and go and Frank Lampard take temporary charge.