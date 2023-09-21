Chelsea receive mega £400m investment in order to fund multi-club model and new stadium: report

Chelsea have raised over £400m in new investment from Ares Management, as co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital look to expand their multi-club model as well as fund a new stadium away from Stamford Bridge.

In June 2023, the Chelsea owners paid close to £65m for French side RC Strasbourg, giving them near 100 per cent ownership of the Ligue 1 club as they looked to adopt a multi-club model similar to the City Football Group and the Red Bull clubs.

Brazilian forward Angelo has already been sent to Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea, and the owners are intending for the relationship to become even stronger between the two clubs in the future.

Boehly has been extremely active at Chelsea since acquiring the club (Image credit: Getty)

That desire could now include other clubs from potentially across the world, with the ESPN reporting that Chelsea will receive over £400m from the US alternative asset manager.

Chelsea were seeking investment after spending over £1bn on new signings in the past three transfer windows, with the funds helping in other areas of the football club. One of those is the aforementioned multi-club model, while infrastructure is also a focus of the owners.

The report states that the money will help either rebuild or move the club away from Stamford Bridge, with their training ground at Cobham also expected to benefit from the cash injection.

Chelsea might move away from their current home as part of the investment (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images))

The investment comes after Boehly's and Clearlake's commitment to invest an additional £1.75bn for the benefit of the club, on top of their £2.5bn purchase price, when buying the club from Roman Abrahamovic in May 2022.

Chelsea legend John Terry has been highlighted as a member of a consortium to hold talks with the club over a potential investment, though he isn't a part of Ares.

