Chelsea report: Blues considering Ivan Perisic bid

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up an approach for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic before the end of the transfer window.

With Ben Chilwell potentially out for the rest of the season, Thomas Tuchel has been left short of options at left wing-back.

Perisic would provide quality cover for Marcos Alonso - which the Blues, still fighting on four fronts, will need in the coming months.

The versatile Croatia international - who scored in the 2018 World Cup final - can also operate on the right.

According to the Mirror, Inter will entertain reasonable offers for the 32-year-old, who is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Perisic turns 33 next month, but his age would not necessarily put Chelsea off.

The European champions need look no further than Thiago Silva - who they signed a few weeks short of his 36th birthday - for the impact a veteran signing can still make.

And Perisic's involvement for Inter in 2021-22 is testament to his enduring quality.

The former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund man has been a near ever-present for the Serie A-topping Nerazzurri so far this term, making 25 starts in all competitions and scoring four goals.

A move to England might well be tempting for a player who has already won titles in Germany and Italy - but then again, he's extremely unlikely to add a third country to that list this season.

After losing 1-0 to Manchester City on Saturday, Chelsea trail the reigning champions by 13 points with 16 games remaining.