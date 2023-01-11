Chelsea report: Blues draw up five-man midfield shortlist as Jorginho heads for the exit

Chelsea will do everything they can to make a major midfield signing in the next six months, according to reports, with Jorginho looking likely to leave at the end of his contract.

The Italy international’s deal is up at the end of the season, as is the case with N’Golo Kante.

The Telegraph (opens in new tab)reports that Jorginho is likelier to leave Stamford Bridge than pen an extension, but there is hope that Kante will renew.

Potter's side have struggled recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea hope to make a big-money signing to reinforce their midfield, though, either in January or at the end of the season.

Benfica have turned down a bid for World Cup-winning star Enzo Fernandez, but the Argentinian’s compatriot, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, is another option for the Blues.

Another Seagulls star, Moises Caicedo, is also on Chelsea’s list of targets, and Brighton are likelier to accept a bid for the Ecuadorian than they are for Mac Allister this month.

Finally, long-time targets Declan Rice of West Ham and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham are among the players being looked at for the summer, although Chelsea are behind rival clubs in the race for the England pair.

It has been a difficult season so far for Chelsea, who sacked Thomas Tuchel in September after a poor start, but have struggled recently under his successor Graham Potter.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League standings, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal, and they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Potter’s side are on a dreadful recent run, picking up just two wins in their last nine games in all competitions.

