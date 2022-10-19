Chelsea report: Jorginho contract talks stall as Italian requests pay rise

Chelsea and Jorginho are yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension after the Italy international reportedly demanded a pay rise.

The playmaker is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and will therefore be able to agree a pre-contract with a new club from January.

His Blues future remains uncertain after initial talks with the club failed to make progress, the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reports.

Jorginho has continued to feature regularly under Graham Potter. (Image credit: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Jorginho currently earns around £120,000 per week and Chelsea are offering a similar salary, but the 30-year-old wants £150,000 per week.

The Italian wants to stay in west London, but he has been linked with Barcelona as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets. (opens in new tab)

The Brazil-born midfielder has made 201 Blues appearances since joining from Napoli in 2018.

He continues to be a regular this season, making 13 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

N'Golo Kante is also out of contract at the end of the season. (Image credit: Getty)

Jorginho’s midfield partner N’Golo Kante is also out of contract next summer and yet to agree an extension.

The Frenchman, who was ruled out of the World Cup with injury this week, was offered a new two-year deal with the option of a third, but wants a longer-term offer.

