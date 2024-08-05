Chelsea seal deal for Brazilian wonderkid, as midfield star set for major transfer: report

By
published

A busy summer of business at Stamford Bridge looks like it's going to continue

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, July 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Chelsea's transfer activity appears to be hotting up. That goes for players coming in and out of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already made no fewer than seven signings this summer, as they aim for a big improvement under new boss Enzo Maresca. They've also seen six departures, a number that looks set to grow between now and deadline day.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...