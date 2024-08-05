Chelsea seal deal for Brazilian wonderkid, as midfield star set for major transfer: report

Chelsea's transfer activity appears to be hotting up. That goes for players coming in and out of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already made no fewer than seven signings this summer, as they aim for a big improvement under new boss Enzo Maresca. They've also seen six departures, a number that looks set to grow between now and deadline day.

At £30m from Leicester, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the West London giants' most expensive acquisition of the off-season so far. Meanwhile, Ian Maatsen has generated their biggest inbound fee, with the left-back joining Aston Villa for £37.5m.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has reunited with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, after winning the 2023/24 Championship title under the Italian with Leicester (Image credit: Alamy)

Next through the door could be 16-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Mec. According to Globo, Chelsea could shell out just over £20m to bring the starlet to Stamford Bridge.

Mec has yet to even make a senior appearance for his current club, Gremio. He has, however, represented Brazil at U17 level.

Perhaps the craziest part of this potential deal, though, is that Mec reportedly wouldn't join the Blues until he turns 18. That won't happen until April 2026...

Gabriel Mec only recently turned 16 (Image credit: Alamy)

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher could be on his way to Atletico Madrid. A report from TEAMTALK claims that the England midfielder is poised to complete a switch to the LaLiga giants, after Diego Simeone's side agreed a £34.3m deal last week.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the face of it, it seems a baffling decision on Chelsea's part to let the 24-year-old go – he was one of their standout players last term and helped England to the final of Euro 2024 – but it goes to show how much money they need through player sales in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP). As an academy graduate, Gallagher represents pure profit.

Equally, it's thought that the former Crystal Palace loan star would not naturally suit Maresca's more possession-based style of play.

More Chelsea stories

Petr Cech has opened up to FFT about the horrific head injury he suffered for Chelsea against Reading back in 2016

Meanwhile, the Blues could repeat their Cole Palmer transfer trick by signing another exciting youngster

But the five-time Premier League champions have reportedly been rebuffed in their pursuit of a sought-after striker