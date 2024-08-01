Chelsea transfer bid for bargain breakout striker rejected: report

Liverpool have been claimed to be admirers of Maximilian Beier's too, but it's Chelsea who have opened the bidding

Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea coaches from the sidelines during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Wrexham at Levi's Stadium on July 24, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on spending maximillions on Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier this summer and have submitted an opening bid following a breakout season for the German international.

21-year-old Beier netted 16 goals in 33 league outings in the Bundesliga last season having spent the previous two campaigns on loan with second-tier Hannover, earning him a call-up for Julian Nagelsmann's Euro 2024 squad.

