Chelsea 'set to beat' Liverpool to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in record deal

Chelsea are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, ESPN have reported.

The two teams played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and after the match, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he was still hoping for more arrivals this month.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said he had "no news at all" concerning Caicedo and that is possibly because Chelsea now appear to be front-runners for the Ecuadorian's signature.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have agreed a £115 million deal with Brighton for the 21-year-old, who is understood to favour a move to the west London club.

Liverpool previously had a bid of around £111m accepted, but with the player's preferred choice Chelsea and the Blues prepared to pay more money up front, the west London outfit are expected to wrap up a deal.

The transfer could even be completed imminently, with a medical set to take place on Monday.

Chelsea are expected to offer the midfielder an eight-year contract, which is line with their recent policy of signing players on long deals to spread out payments.

If it is confirmed, the transfer will break the Blues' previous record of £105.8m, which they paid to Benfica in January to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

