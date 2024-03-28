Chelsea set to remove Todd Boehly as chairman, following unusual arrangement: report

Chelsea will reportedly replace Todd Boehly as chairman in an unusual agreement between the club’s co-owners.

Boehly was appointed as chairman in 2022 as part of the consortium that included Clearlake Captial which purchased the club.

During Boehly’s tenure so far the club have invested heavily in both the playing squad and behind the scenes, but are yet to see this pay off on the pitch, with the Blues finishing 12th in the Premier League table last year, while they currently sit 11th this term with 11 games left to play.

Todd Boehly was appointed chairman in 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

According to the Daily Mail, Boehly’s time as chairman will come to an end in 2027, as the club’s American co-owners plan to pass the chairmanship of the club between themselves every five years.

The report adds that Boehly ‘went first’, despite holding a minority stake in the club. Clearlake Captial, which is a private equity firm managed by fellow owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano hold a 61.5 per cent stake, with Boehly having an equal split of the other 38.5 per cent of the club alongside Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter.

Boehly’s initial appointment as chairman is believed to be due to the initial 2022 acquisition of the club, in which the terms state that the American owners group would pay any ‘first losses in the event of a realisation or a sale’.

While Eghbali or Feliciano could take on the chairman role in 2027, it could also be a third-party appointment, while Boehly would then have the option to return to the post in 2032 for the next five years.

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool last month and also announced that they had made a pre-tax loss of £90.1million in the 12 months up to June 30.

This means player sales may be needed before any new faces are brought in this summer, in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

