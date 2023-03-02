Chelsea shortlist two Champions League-winning managers to replace Graham Potter if under-fire head coach is sacked

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is under increasing pressure to be sacked from the Stamford Bridge hot seat, and the latest names added to the club's managerial shortlist signals owner Todd Boehly's intent and his vision for the team's future direction.

The Blues have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, sit tenth in the Premier League and are the lowest scoring team across England's top four divisions since November 6, leading to fans calling for the dismissal of Potter.

The next two games against Leeds in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League tie could prove pivotal in Chelsea's managerial position - win both and Potter's job is likely safe, lose either and he could be facing the exit door just six months after being appointed.

And, if Potter is sacked in the coming days or weeks, Champions League-winning managers Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are both in the running to take over.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab), Chelsea have placed the two out-of-work bosses at the top of their shortlist to succeed Potter and try to turn the club's fortunes around.

Enrique most-recently resigned as Spain manager in December 2022, after failing to lead Spain past Morocco in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup. Prior to that, though, the Spaniard achieved great success at club level with Barcelona, winning the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey in an historic treble in 2015.

He also managed the Blaugrana to Club World Cup glory, as well as two further Copa del Rey trophies and another La Liga title.

Zidane, meanwhile, hasn't managed a side since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021. In two spells at Real Madrid - the only senior side he has ever taken charge of - Zidane picked up three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles.

In fact, those three Champions League triumphs were recorded in consecutive years, making him the first manager to achieve that feat since the tournament was rebranded in 1992.

Both Enrique and Zidane were reportedly in line to manage Brazil's national team as well, but Carlo Ancelotti is the leading candidate for that role. Zidane also ruled himself out of contention, too.