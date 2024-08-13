Chelsea star could make shock Manchester City switch after objecting to Enzo Maresca comments: report

By
published

Chelsea could be set to lose another experienced star

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest twist in a summer packed with surprises at Chelsea could see one of their most experienced English players jump ship to rivals Manchester City. 

Chelsea began the summer by parting company with manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the club moving to replace him with Enzo Maresca, who had just led Leicester City to the Championship title. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.