Chelsea closing in on £85m superstar for their biggest transfer of the summer: report

Chelsea could be about to take their summer spending beyond the £300m mark with a major new addition to their squad

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca
It's been yet another extraordinarily active summer transfer window for Chelsea. The Blues are well into double figures for new additions, and there's still the best part of three weeks to go until deadline day.

Pedro Neto is the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Portugal forward completing a £54m move from Wolves on Sunday. But the two-time European champions' spending seems unlikely to stop there.

