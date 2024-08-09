Chelsea to sign Pedro Neto in shock move out of the blue: report

Chelsea are set to sign Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues have had a summer of tumult and transfers, with preseason not exactly going according to plan. Enzo Maresca's side have been beaten heavily in friendlies to the likes of Celtic and Manchester City, while heavy spending in the market has continued.

Conor Gallagher looks set to leave – and now the west Londoners are looking to spend big on another attacker to fix their flailing frontline.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Pedro Neto is set to sign at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese has been wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in recent years.

The move comes relatively from the leftfield. Neto has not been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer, making this a surprising swoop for many fans.

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

There is also a question of where he will play. The west Londoners are stacked with right-wingers, with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke as the principle two options there – but the likes of Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez and Angelo are all out on loan and possible options in that role.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Neto will compete with Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk for the left-wing berth. Talks are said to be at an advanced stage – and it cannot be ruled out that the club will have to make a big sale before the end of the window.

Chelsea have several options at right-wing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mudryk was of interest to Arsenal for a while, while Madueke had been linked with Tottenham before his move to Chelsea. Either could be sold in order to bring Neto in.

Neto is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt. His Wolves contract runs until 2027.

