Chelsea to sign Pedro Neto in shock move out of the blue: report

By
published

Chelsea haven't been linked with Pedro Neto extensively - but a move is in the final stages

Chelsea target Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham FC at Molineux on March 09, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to sign Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

The Blues have had a summer of tumult and transfers, with preseason not exactly going according to plan. Enzo Maresca's side have been beaten heavily in friendlies to the likes of Celtic and Manchester City, while heavy spending in the market has continued.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 