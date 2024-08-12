'Are they going to run through brick walls to help Enzo Fernandez? I don’t think they will': Chelsea told to cut losses after racist song

By
published

Enzo Fernandez was the subject of a club disciplinary procedure after joining in on Argentina's racist and anti-trans song about France

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez looks dejected after missing a goal scoring opportunity during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on August 25, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Chelsea consider the matter of Enzo Fernandez's involvement in a racist song sung by Argentina players last month to have been dealt with after he apologised to teammates and volunteered a donation to an anti-discrimination charity.

But former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit does not see how Fernandez's teammates can possibly co-exist with him in the upcoming season after the incident.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.