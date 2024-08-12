'Are they going to run through brick walls to help Enzo Fernandez? I don’t think they will': Chelsea told to cut losses after racist song
Enzo Fernandez was the subject of a club disciplinary procedure after joining in on Argentina's racist and anti-trans song about France
Chelsea consider the matter of Enzo Fernandez's involvement in a racist song sung by Argentina players last month to have been dealt with after he apologised to teammates and volunteered a donation to an anti-discrimination charity.
But former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit does not see how Fernandez's teammates can possibly co-exist with him in the upcoming season after the incident.
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana had called out Fernandez for posting footage of the song on social media, but said after the Argentine' apology: “You see Enzo is back and I’m happy. We talked together. I explained why I didn’t like the video. He explained. He said sorry because he did not want to hurt French fans or anyone. He did not understand when singing it - and I trust him, because I know him. I know Enzo. He is not racist. It is just the video is bad."
VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea
Emmanuel Petit can't see how Chelsea can succeed with Enzo Fernandez
However, Petit is unconvinced by claims that the matter will not be playing on any of his teammates' minds from now on.
The former France midfielder told Gambling Zone: "Are we going to fight together on the pitch to win games and competitions? Really?
"Explain to me how the Chelsea players are going to do that. Are they going to run through brick walls to help Fernandez? I don’t think they will. It’s not going to be the same and it can’t be the same after what he said.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"You can’t normalise racism in society. You see it everywhere and it’s really upsetting. Social media allows people to lose their inhibitions. It’s bulls---. It’s becoming normal in our world.
"I think this incident could really curse Chelsea’s season.
"As I said, they have so many troubles in the club, don’t bring any more in, especially from your own players.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea risk losing key talent with Real Madrid ready to exploit PSR tactic: report
Chelsea linked with shock move for defender seemingly set for Newcastle United switch: report
Chelsea's next Didier Drogba identified as former star urges transfer push
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.