Chelsea teenager Traore in Burkina Faso squad

A member of the London club's academy since mid-2010, midfielder Traore won a first cap for Burkina Faso in a friendly in September.

If he features in his country's opening game of the Nations Cup against Angola in Malabo on January 22 he will become the third youngest player ever at the finals.

The record was set at the 2000 finals by Gabon's Shiva Star Nzigou, who was 16 years and three months when he took to the field against South Africa in Kumasi, Ghana and scored.

Traore was included alongside brother Alain, who plays at AJ Auxerre in France, in the squad list released by the Burkinabe Football Federation.

Coach Paulo Duarte added Maltese-based fullback Saidou Mady Panandetiguiri and striker Prejuce Nakoulma of Polish club Gornik Zabrze to the squad at the last moment after injuries.

The tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon gets underway on January 21.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (KV Turnhout), Moussa Germain Sanou (Saint-Etienne), Adama Sawadogo (Missile FC).

Defenders: Ibrahim Gnanou (Alania Vladikavkaz), Bakary Kone (Olympique Lyon), Paul Koulibaly (Charleroi), Saidou Mady Panandetiguiri (Valletta), Mamadou Tall (Persepolis).

Midfielders: Wilfried Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol), Charles Kabore (Olympique Marseille), Mahamadou Kere (Konyaspor), Mohamed Koffi (Petrojet), Djakaridja Kone (Dynamo Bucharest), Jonathan Pitroipa (Stades Rennes), Florent Rouamba (Sheriff Tiraspol), Bertrand Traore (Chelsea).

Forwards: Aristide Bance (Samsunspor), Moumouni Dagano (Al Khor), Prejuce Nakoulma (Gornik Zabrze), Issiaka Ouedraogo (FC Admira Wacker Modling), Abdou Razak Traore (Lechia Gdansk), Alain Traore (AJ Auxerre), Narcisse Yameogo (AD Camacha).