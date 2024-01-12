Chelsea move for Thiago Silva replacement, but signing depends on Conor Gallagher: report

Chelsea have made an offer for a centre-back set to replace Thiago Silva in the squad, but a potential move rests on the future of Conor Gallagher.

Thiago Silva is into the final six months of his contract at Chelsea, with Brazilian side Fluminense reportedly offering him a move back to his home country in the summer. No new deal with the Blues is forthcoming, either, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting that negotiations aren't taking place.

“At the moment, we are not talking with players," Pochettino said. “It's a moment to work together and try to perform to get the results. That's between the player and the club to decide what is the best."

It's unclear whether Thiago Silva will be a Chelsea player next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Chelsea are looking at potential alternatives to fill Thiago Silva's space in the squad, and might just have settled on their preferred option.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have already had a £52m bid for Antonio Silva rejected by Benfica, with the Portuguese side holding out for his reported £86m release clause.

Silva's contract with Benfica is set to expire in 2027, meaning they're in no rush to sell. Chelsea also have experience of knowing how adamant Benfica can be, having dealt with them during negotiations for Enzo Fernandez last winter window - they ended up having to match his £107m release clause on that occasion, too.

However, any potential move might hinge on the future of Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea have already had a bid rejected for Antonio Silva (Image credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The midfielder's future faces constant speculation, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in his services while the Chelsea board are also keen to cash in on him, due to him representing pure profit on the balance sheet.

Gallagher himself wants to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, though, with Pochettino's trust in the player clear after making him captain on multiple occasions and playing him so frequently.

A move for Antonio Silva, therefore, might come down to the final few days, as Chelsea still have to keep an eye on FFP rules to ensure they're not at risk of being sanctioned in the future for overspending - especially after their £1bn outlay since summer 2022.

