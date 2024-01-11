Tottenham turn attention to Conor Gallagher deal, following completion of their first two signings: report

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher in action against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in December 2023.

Tottenham’s busy January transfer window could be about to continue, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the club remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Looking to address their stuttering Premier League form which has seen them drop out of the top four, Spurs have wasted little time this month, confirming the signing of former Chelsea forward Timo Werner in a loan deal from RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Romanian international defender Radu Dragusin is set to follow next after completing a medical ahead of his €30 million switch from Genoa.

Midfield looks to be another area that Spurs want to address this month, with Romano claiming in his Caught Offside column that England international Gallagher ‘remains admired’ by Ange Postecoglou.

Romano adds that he is ‘not aware of any direct negotiations at the moment’, but speculation over the 23-year-old’s future has been rife in recent weeks.

Now into the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher faces an uncertain future at Chelsea despite starting all but one of his side’s Premier League matches so far this season, with the club said to be ready to listen to offers for players whose deals are running down.

Spurs are also expected to confirm several outgoing transfers before the window closes at the end of the month, with Djed Spence due to join Genoa on loan after his temporary move to Leeds United was ended early by the Championship side.

Eric Dier, meanwhile, is closing in a reunion with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich after the German side reportedly agreed a £3.4m deal to land the England international.

