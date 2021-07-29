Chelsea transfer news: Blues dealt blow in Robert Lewandowski pursuit

Bayern Munich have made it clear that Robert Lewandowski is not going anywhere this summer.

The Poland international has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks, as Thomas Tuchel seeks to add a centre-forward to his squad.

Chelsea's first choice appeared to be Erling Haaland, but Borussia Dortmund demanded £150m for their prized asset.

The Blues then turned their attention to Lewandowski, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

But their hopes of prising the striker away from Bayern have been dealt a blow.

Herbert Hainer, the club president, insists Lewandowski will not be departing until 2024 at the earliest.

"Firstly, in my opinion, Lewandowski is best striker in the world. We are so happy that we have him in our team," Hainer told Goal.

“He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. I said it already a few weeks ago – I could imagine him staying with us for even longer. He will honour his contract.

“He will definitely play the next two seasons here in Bayern Munich.”

Chelsea will therefore have to turn their attention elsewhere once again.

Rumoured pursuits of Romelu Lukaku, Haaland and Lewandowski have all failed, leaving Tuchel short of options up front.

The German deployed Kai Havertz as a false nine during his first half-season at the helm.

Since then Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan and Tammy Abraham has been made available for transfer.

Tuchel has a huge amount of credit in the bank after winning the Champions League last term, and the board appear willing to back him in the transfer market.

So far, however, the acquisition of a new striker is proving much easier said than done. Havertz's time as a false nine might not be over just yet.

