Chelsea transfer news: Blues eye Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno as Erling Haaland alternative

Chelsea will try to sign Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno this summer if they fail in their efforts to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, say reports.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new striker to lead the line next season and Haaland is their dream target after his sensational form with Dortmund over the last 18 months.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the European champions have identified Moreno as their Plan B option, if the cost of signing Haaland proves to be out of their reach.

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the 29-year-old, who won the Europa League with his club last season, and he would be a far more affordable option than the Norwegian.

Moreno is currently with Spain at Euro 2020, where he set up his side’s goal in his first start in a 1-1 draw against Poland.

There’s little doubt that Chelsea could do with a prolific marksman to help them mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

Their lack of such a player in 2020/21 is probably best underlined by the fact that holding midfielder Jorginho was their top scorer in the league with seven goals.

As for the strikers, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner bagged six each and Olivier Giroud netted four. Those aren’t exactly figures that will strike fear into the hearts of defences.

Haaland’s name is no stranger to the transfer gossip pages, but Dortmund are said to want well over £100 million for their young star and are under no pressure to settle for less, as he has a contract until 2024.

The 20-year-old is certainly the profile of striker Chelsea are looking for: young and prolific.

He scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season and his overall record at Dortmund is an astonishing 57 goals in 59 appearances.

Moreno offers something a bit different as a second-choice option. He’s also coming off an excellent season, netting 23 La Liga goals last season, a tally second only to Lionel Messi’s 30.

But he often plays out on the wing rather than through the middle, and he will turn 30 next season, meaning he’s not the long-term option that Haaland would be to lead the line.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

EURO 2020

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?