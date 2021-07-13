Chelsea transfer news: Blues poised to make 'big' Erling Haaland offer - report

Chelsea are readying a 'big' offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is a man in demand, with several clubs across Europe said to be chasing his signature.

Dortmund's top-four finish in the Bundesliga last term has increased the likelihood of Haaland staying put for another year.

And with a release clause in his contract making him available for around £66m in 2022, waiting an extra 12 months might suit many of his suitors.

Chelsea, though, appear to think differently. Haaland would cost a lot more this summer, but the competition to sign him will not be as strong.

And with Thomas Tuchel keen to beef up his attacking options ahead of his first full season at the helm, Haaland would represent a superb signing.

According to Norwegian journalist and former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft, Chelsea are preparing a 'big' offer for the 20-year-old.

It might take a bid of £150m for the Blues to prise Haaland away from Signal Iduna Park, with Dortmund eager to retain him for the upcoming campaign.

But Bild, a respected German publication, suggests Chelsea could fund the move by cashing in on three members of their squad.

Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham are cited as players who could be sold.

Tuchel did a magnificent job of guiding Chelsea to Champions League glory and securing a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

The German made an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge after replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January.

The most impressive aspect of Chelsea's success is that it came with players who were already at the club.

Tuchel will be hoping to put his own stamp on the team ahead of next term, with a new striker seemingly high on his wish list.

He has never really taken to Abraham, while Olivier Giroud is said to be on the verge of joining AC Milan.

If Chelsea succeed in their attempts to sign Haaland, they will be optimistic about their chances of a Premier League title triumph in 2021/22.

