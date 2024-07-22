Chelsea confident of signing exciting Brazilian dubbed 'the next Neymar': report

By
published

Chelsea are closing in on their next signing of the 2024 summer transfer window

: Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Visits the stadium at Stamford Bridge on July 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of a talented young Brazilian forward dubbed 'the next Neymar'. 

The Blues are set to continue their strategy of buying promising youngsters who can develop into potential world-class stars, despite their obvious need for players capable of slotting straight into the first team as well.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 