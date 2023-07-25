Chelsea set to complete incredible transfer for 19-goal striker ahead of Arsenal: report

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of a new striker option ahead of the new season, after registering just 38 goals in the Premier League last season - their lowest since the league's inception in 1992.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Stamford Bridge this summer, while both Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku are eager to part company ahead of the new season. Bids have been accepted from Saudi Arabia, but Lukaku is intent on a Serie A move.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bolstering his future forward line, despite having already signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku from Villarreal and RB Leipzig this summer.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring Montpellier striker Elye Wahi to the club, according to The Mail, the 20-year-old bagging an impressive 19 goals and six assists in 33 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

The report also states, however, that Chelsea will likely loan Wahi back to Ligue 1, though this time with Strasbourg. Chelsea's owners Clearlake Capital recently acquired a majority stake in the club, amid plans to build a multi-club model similar to the City Football Group.

Arsenal were previously touted as the frontrunners in the race for Wahi's signature, though interest has seemingly cooled from north London.

Elye Wahi scored 19 goals for Montpellier last season (Image credit: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Viewing Wahi as a star for the future could aid his development, though Inter Milan have reportedly shown an interest in signing Wahi this summer, too, after losing Edin Dzeko and Lukaku returned to Chelsea.

Transfermarkt values Wahi at £30m, with the youngster's contract at Montpellier set to expire in two years time. He has made seven appearances for the France U21 international team, though is yet to receive a call-up to the senior side.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also been linked with Dusan Vlahovic at Stamford Bridge, while negotiations with Brighton over the signing of Moises Caicedo are continuing. The Ecuadorian midfielder seems the Blues' next priority this summer.

Chelsea are still trying to offload Lukaku (Image credit: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

