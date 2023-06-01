Arsenal in pole position to sign sensational French wonderkid compared to Thierry Henry: report
Arsenal have interest in one French wonderkid who has drawn comparisons with Thierry Henry, arguably the Gunners' greatest player
Arsenal have been linked with a young French forward who has drawn comparisons to Gunners legend Thierry Henry.
Mikel Arteta's men finished the season with a flourish, battering Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 in their last game of the season. But after finishing five points behind Manchester City in the league, Arteta is keen to make key signings in order to improve his side, with the Evening Standard claiming that a "physical striker" could be on the way.
Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options at No.9 but strikers continue to be linked with the Gunners ahead of a summer squad overhaul that could shake up London Colney.
According to Foot Mercato, Montpellier wonderkid Elye Wahi is on the radar for Arteta, with the north Londoners leading the race for his signature. TribalFootball claims that Tottenham Hotspur are also in the hunt for his signature.
A leggy forward with an eye for goal and an ability to accelerate from a standstill, Wahi has understandably drawn comparisons with French legend Thierry Henry, despite only being 20. The striker is statistically in good company, too, with his scoring exploits.
The 20-year-old's 10 goals have made him the joint-youngest player in Ligue 1 history to hit that mark with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, surpassing the likes of Henry and Karim Benzema.
Arsenal also have Folarin Balogun on their books, a young American forward who finished his season with 20 strikes on loan at Will Still's Reims in the French top tier. This would likely make a move for Wahi difficult, given that he is valued by Montpellier to be worth £25 million.
Though the Gunners have a rich history of developing young French talents, a move for another forward at this point in time feels unlikely.
Wahi is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.
Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By James Andrew
By Mark White