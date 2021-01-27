Chelsea transfer news: Former star Oscar wants Stamford Bridge return

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar wants to return to Stamford Bridge before he retires.

Oscar joined the Blues from Internacional in 2012 and went on to make 203 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He departed for the Chinese Super League in 2017, with Chelsea pocketing £60m from his sale to Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar remains in China and insists he is happy there, but the 29-year-old says he would like to play for Chelsea again before hanging up his boots.

“I don’t think about leaving China,” he told Yellow and Green Football . “There is a great project for me here - but, to end my career, I would like to return to Chelsea.

"I built a beautiful story there and went to the Premier League very young, at a time when fans did not trust Brazilian players that much. I helped change that.

“I’ll be a bit older when I try this move again but, as I am playing very well, with good stats, I feel there is still a place for me at Chelsea.

“I could take up all this interview talking about the good moments and memories I enjoyed at Chelsea, but I have two others that I appreciate the most: my first hat-trick, against MK Dons, and a game against Arsenal where I did not score but did eight slide tackles.

“The fans applauded me when I got subbed off and it felt as if I’d scored a hat-trick then too.”

Oscar played alongside Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea, with both players going on to excel with Premier League rivals.

And the Brazilian has given his opinion on why it did not work out for Salah and De Bruyne in west London.

“De Bruyne even gave me an assist,” Oscar added. “There was a formation where [Eden] Hazard, De Bruyne and I played in midfield and it worked well.

“He only had a few chances, played well but then got injured. I guess that not being consistent at a club that had many options in the centre of the park meant he was not a good fit at the time.

"With Salah, it was different. He was unstoppable during training, but always shy and quiet off the field. During the games, I guess he did not have the confidence that we saw at every club he played for after Chelsea, and especially now at Liverpool.

“Sometimes players don’t feel comfortable with that pressure. I liked it because it made me better.

"[Jose] Mourinho helped me a lot and he is one of the best coaches in the world. He gives a lot of confidence to his players, but also wants to see them perform at the level of that trust.”

Chelsea unveiled Thomas Tuchel as their new manager on Tuesday following the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FEATURE What next for Frank Lampard following his Chelsea sacking?

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?