Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?

Signing a player in winter can be excellent business. A player who doesn’t even make it onto this quiz as his fee is too low is Philippe Coutinho, sold by Inter to Liverpool for £8.3m January 2013.

Whether the Brazilian’s future is at Anfield or not, that can hardly be called a bad transfer (unless you’re wearing black and blue stripes, perhaps).

Yet plenty of the below do have the enjoyable mark of panic signings – a massive splurge from a desperate club, paying over the odds for a player they look at it and the summer and go: "Er, what do we do with him now?" Superb.

So before this list gets completely obliterated by January 2018’s business, let’s quiz you on the biggest winter buys made by Premier League clubs ever. Ten minutes are on the clock, clubs and reported fees below – then tell your score @FourFourTwo, while also challenging some friends. They'll thank you for it and so do we. Good luck!

