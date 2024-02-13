Chelsea have found buyer for fan favourite, as Blues begin big clearout: report

Chelsea have found a club willing to buy one of their players, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting a move could be very straightforward.

The Blues didn't improve their squad in January with financial considerations taken into account – and may have to make big sales this summer if they are going to spend big. The passing of a so-called Chelsea law in the Premier League prevents the west Londoners from dishing out more eight-year contracts, too.

Luckily, the Cobham academy is a conveyor belt for talent that has helped shift players for pure profit over the years – and it may just help once more.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may have to sell big to spend big this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Let me start by mentioning a player who could really leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window – he already left on loan in January and is doing very well – Ian Maatsen,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“At Borussia Dortmund, [in] his first five games [he’s had] a fantastic impact, doing very, very well. The fans are super happy, the manager, [Edin] Terzic, is very happy… he provided two assists already, but the quality of the performances are very, very good.

“It’s a loan deal [with] no buy option included, but when Maatsen signed a new contract at Chelsea, before joining Borussia Dortmund, there was a release clause [added] and it’s going to be valid this summer.”

Ian Maatsen looks ready to leave Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romano went on to explain that he believes that Dortmund are going to make an offer for the young Dutchman over the summer.

Maatsen is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt.

