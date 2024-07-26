Chelsea preparing clever deal for Champions League winner: report

Chelsea have been the most active English club in the transfer market this summer, making six signings in total.

The latest deal they're touted to complete could be the best of the lot, however, as a Champions League winner could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

What makes this even more of a surprise is the nature of the deal, as the Chelsea hierarchy look set to make a clever, astute deal in the window.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea are looking to offer Real Madrid their goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in exchange for Andriy Lunin.

Kepa, of course, spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, filling in for the injured Thibaut Courtois. After 10 consecutive games in goal for Carlo Ancelotti, though, Lunin quickly overtook him in the pecking order, with the Ukrainian playing the majority of the rest of the season.

Indeed, Lunin started every game in the Champions League knockout stages - except the final, which Courtois returned for - as Real Madrid lifted their 14th trophy in the competition. Real Madrid's £25m valuation is deemed too high by Chelsea, however, while Lunin himself wants to leave the Bernabeu in search of guaranteed minutes.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lunin played well at Madrid last term (Image credit: Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The report suggest that such is Chelsea's desire to land the 25-year-old, they're willing to offer Kepa, who cost them £72m in 2018, in exchange for Lunin. Real Madrid, though, are seeking cash-plus-player, with Lunin valued higher than the Spaniard.

That seems justified, too. Transfermarkt believes Lunin is worth £21m, while Kepa is valued at just £10m. Crucially, though, the Spaniard is reportedly happy to act as Courtois' back-up, despite the 29-year-old approaching key years in his career.

In FourFourTwo's view, this doesn't seem like a deal that will happen this summer - despite it making clear sense for all parties involved. Currently, it looks like the Blues are set to land Filip Jorgenson from Villarreal instead - but should that deal fall through, we expect the Chelsea hierarchy to make a push for Lunin.

Kepa might have played his final game for the club

More Chelsea stories

WATCH: Chelsea and Wrexham stars brawl just two minutes into pre-season friendly

Chelsea fans fume, as they fear club is forcing out favourite

The most efficient Fantasy Premier League team revealed with Cole Palmer among major stars snubbed