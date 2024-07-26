Chelsea preparing clever deal for Champions League winner: report

By
published

Chelsea are looking to bring a proven winner to Stamford Bridge, in what would be an astute deal for the Blues

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Enzo Maresca Manager of Chelsea FC at Levi's Stadium on July 23, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have been the most active English club in the transfer market this summer, making six signings in total.

The latest deal they're touted to complete could be the best of the lot, however, as a Champions League winner could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 