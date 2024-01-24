Chelsea ‘ready’ to pay striker’s €130m release clause after summer decision made: report

Chelsea are reportedly ‘ready’ to pay Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s release clause this summer as the Blues look to strengthen their forward line.

Despite seeing off Middlesbrough in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final to book in a Wembley date next month, Chelsea have endured another disappointing Premier League season, currently sitting ninth in the table, a whopping 17 points off pace-setters Liverpool and 12 points off the Champions League places.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday that the club are ready to pay the €130m release clause in the contract that Osimhen recently signed with the Serie A that runs until June 2026.

Napoli's in-demand striker Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes after Osimhen, currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria, admitted that he has ‘already made a decision’ about where his future lies in an interview with CBS.

“The rumours going around about me linked with the Premier League… for a striker like me, you expect these types of things,” he said.

“Of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I am at Napoli, I signed a new contract and I am enjoying my time there.

“I already know what I want to do at the end of the season. I already knew what I wanted to do in my career since I started, and I want to make my own decision.

“I already know what I want to do and the next steps I want to take. I want to finish the season strong and then come up with a decision I’ve already made.”

Osimhen netted 31 goals for Napoli last season to firmly establish himself as one of the most sought-after forwards playing European football with Arsenal also linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

