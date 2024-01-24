Chelsea plan Karim Benzema bid as Frenchman requests Saudi exit

Chelsea are reportedly ‘on red alert’ to sign Karim Benzema on loan from Al-Ittihad as the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia.

The Blues hit six past Middlesbrough in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night but remain keen to add a forward to their roster as one of the top 10’s lowest-scoring teams.

Reports abound of Benzema’s discontent since moving to the Middle East in June last year, with AFP News Agency suggesting he has submitted a formal request to leave ‘temporarily’ within the last few days. This comes after The Sun reported Benzema was ‘exiled’ by the Al-Ittihad coaches after going AWOL, blaming a late return to training on a cyclone that affected his family holiday in Mauritius.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League executives are thought to have offered Benzema a loan within the country which the 36-year-old has rejected, leaving a host of clubs on the hunt for his signature.

Chelsea have emerged as a key player in the chase as they pursue a high-profile solution to their relative offensive struggles. Benzema netted 31 goals in all competitions last season but, like most clubs, the Blues might find it hard to justify his wages. Even after taking a pay cut to leave the Middle East he would command a significant salary, and Chelsea are short for cash in this window. Similarly, competitors Lyon and Manchester United are put off by the cost.

Benzema has strongly put paid to the storm of rumours, however, telling L'Equipe: "It's completely false! The French media don't know what to invent any more. The bigger the better." Ittihad are yet to receive any offers.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are also linked with Victor Osimhen, who, at 25, would make for a longer-term addition to the squad. They next play in the FA Cup on Friday night, having booked their place in the League Cup final scheduled for 25th February.

