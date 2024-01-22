Chelsea to integrate two more wonderkids to their squad, with funds tight this month: report

Chelsea have recalled winger Diego Moreira from his loan spell at Lyon, with the 19-year-old now set to join back up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

The Portuguese youth international joined as a free agent in the summer and will spend the rest of the season at Stamford Bridge.

That’s because Chelsea fielded Moreira in a Carabao Cup game earlier this season and international transfer rules prohibit players from playing for three clubs in a single campaign. Moreira made nine appearances for Lyon in all competitions.

Diego Moreira has rejoined Chelsea (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League)

The exception would be if a loan move could be found to a league that plays a summer season, such as the United States or the Nordic leagues. That possibility aside, a further move would be off the table.

Also returning to Chelsea is midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has spent the season to date with Championship leaders Leicester City.

Like Moreira, the Italy under-21 international has struggled for regular starts this season after finding himself in and out of the side at the King Power Stadium. Casadei has nonetheless played at least some part in all but three of Leicester’s league games to date, as well as appearing in both domestic cups.

Cesare Casadei is back with Chelsea, too (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

That means Casadei is now cup-tied and will not be able to play any part in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, nor in Friday night’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Aston Villa.

The Standard writes that Pochettino ‘hopes Casadei will immediately boost Chelsea's training level in a crucial week which could define their season’. The club are believed to be taking a restrained approach in the transfer market to ensure they stay on the right side of Premier League financial rules.

