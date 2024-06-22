Chelsea turn transfer focus to Ligue 1 star to solve striker issues: report

By
published

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and have turned their attention to Lille's star man

Jonathan David is reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea
Jonathan David is reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are said to have opened talks with the representatives of Lille forward Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb rise in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons, netting a whopping 43 goals. A fully-fledged Canada international, David is known to be highly thought of across Europe, but it is the Blues who have acted first this summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.