Aston Villa 'moving to final stages' of TWO new signings as Douglas Luiz set to depart: report

Juventus are said to have tabled a cash-plus-players offer for Aston Villa's influential Brazilian international

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Juventus that would see two players plus a fat wad of cash go to Villa Park in return.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano writes that a deal is ‘moving to the final stages’ to send the Brazilian international to Turin, with Juve players Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior set to be makeweights in a deal that will also cost Juventus somewhere between £21m-£25.5m.

