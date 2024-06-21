Aston Villa 'moving to final stages' of TWO new signings as Douglas Luiz set to depart: report

Douglas Luiz has been linked with several European giants this summer

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Juventus that would see two players plus a fat wad of cash go to Villa Park in return.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano writes that a deal is ‘moving to the final stages’ to send the Brazilian international to Turin, with Juve players Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior set to be makeweights in a deal that will also cost Juventus somewhere between £21m-£25.5m.

Romano adds that new Juventus gaffer Thiago Motta is insistent that the club sign Luiz for him, and that ‘the deal is 100% on and close’.

Juventus players-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz moving forward

26-year-old midfielder Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City in 2019 and played an increasingly important role for the side as they have climbed the Premier League table.

The 15-cap international claimed nine goals and ten assists in all competitions last season as Unai Emery’s side claimed a Champions League place by finishing fourth. However, with two years left on his current deal Luiz has long been linked with a move away from Aston Villa with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all touted as potential destinations over the past few months.

Luiz is currently in the United States of America with Brazil for the 2024 Copa America, where they will contest their group stage with Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

Juventus Thiago Motta is said to be dead set on signing Douglas Luiz (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

20-year-old wideman Iling-Junior is a former Chelsea youth prospect, but moved to Juventus in 2020. An England under-21 international, Iling-Junior has been on the fringes of the first team this season, making 24 Serie A appearances, just four of which were starts.

Defensive midfielder Barrenechea, 23, spent last season out on loan with fellow Serie A side Frosinone and started all but six of their league games in an unsuccessful battle against the drop. He as made just five first-team appearances for Juventus, all in the 2022/23 season.

Weston McKennie was previously reported to be included in the proposed part-swap deal instead of Barrenechea, but the US international has since been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur instead for a reported £15m.

