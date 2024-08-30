Chelsea want to complete superstar signing before deadline: report

By
published

Chelsea have work to do if they are to secure their priority target

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's hectic summer transfer window shows no signs of slowing down as the clock ticks down to the 11 pm deadline with a number of different deals in the works.

The Blues have already announced the arrival of over €260 million worth of talent, with the recent acquisition of Pedro Neto remaining their most expensive deal of the summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.