Chelsea want to complete superstar signing before deadline: report

Chelsea's hectic summer transfer window shows no signs of slowing down as the clock ticks down to the 11 pm deadline with a number of different deals in the works.

The Blues have already announced the arrival of over €260 million worth of talent, with the recent acquisition of Pedro Neto remaining their most expensive deal of the summer.

This has coincided with a wealth of outgoings, with former first-team regular Conor Gallagher shipped off alongside exciting youngsters Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen to name just a few.

Chelsea hoping for deadline day striker deal

The usual, fast-paced nature of Chelsea's transfer business has taken exception with their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea and Napoli butting heads over the player for the third summer in a row.

With the window winding down, Enzo Maresca's side have been given a renewed hope of signing their long-term target as Napoli softened their stance on the player's price tag following their own summer of spending.

Despite the optimism, Chelsea find themselves in stiff competition with Saudi outfit Al Ahli, who are able to offer far more financially, albeit with the caveat that the player himself remains fairly uninterested in the prospect of Saudi Pro League football.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

A recent report from the Athletic now claims that Chelsea are awaiting the green light from Osimhen on personal terms, initially believed to be a sticking point for the deal, before finalising a payment structure with Napoli, suggesting a deal being completed before the deadline is now a realistic possibility.

The fee is expected to total around €80 million, with Napoli already agreeing a deal of that value with Al Ahli, meaning a potential move for Osimhen would be the most expensive Premier League arrival of the entire window.

It remains to be seen whether Osimhen will comply with the Blues' new incentive-based wage structure which has recently seen Cole Palmer benefit from a fantastic debut campaign.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in 25 Serie A games last season and has averaged more than a goal every other game since arriving from Lille in 2020.

Gallagher departed his boyhood club this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

